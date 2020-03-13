Premier League delay could work to Arsenal’s advantage

The Premier League has been suspended until early April

The Premier League has been postponed until next month and there is every chance that it will be postponed again if the coronavirus outbreak isn’t contained.

Most of the reactions to the outbreak that has caused chaos worldwide has been negative but there is some positive in there for Arsenal.

The Premier League has been pushed back to at least the beginning of April and it seems that the League season calendars across the world is about to be altered for a significant amount of time.

If the virus continues to spread, we might not be back to regular action until around June according to some experts, and here is the good news.

With the delay, the Arsenal players who have been sidelined for the rest of the season may yet get the chance to feature again.

Lucas Torreira has been injured and he looks set to be out for at least the next ten weeks which would amount to him missing the rest of the season, however, with the season now being pushed back by about four weeks, Arsenal may get the chance to see the Uruguayan play again.

Hector Bellerin has also been struggling with injuries lately, the club could have forced him to return to action sooner, but this postponement gives him the chance to recover fully.

The same goes for Cedric Soares and Kieran Tierney who have both just returned from long injury layoffs, they will be given the chance to recover fully.

However, Calum Chambers may not be able to come back again this season having initially been ruled out for the next ten months.

