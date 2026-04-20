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Premier League explains why Gabriel escaped sending off against Man City

Gabriel was fortunate to remain on the pitch during Arsenal’s match against Manchester City after he appeared to headbutt Erling Haaland, but the Premier League has now explained the decision not to send him off. The incident became one of the major talking points from a fiercely contested encounter.

Mikel Arteta asked the Brazilian defender to closely mark Haaland, and for long periods, he performed that task well. However, the City striker also won some of the individual battles, most notably by scoring the winning goal in a decisive moment.

Key Incident Sparks Debate

Gabriel would naturally be disappointed to have allowed that goal, but he may also feel relieved that he was able to stay on the pitch until the final whistle. Had the officials taken a different view of the clash with Haaland, Arsenal could have been reduced to ten men.

The defender still delivered a fine performance in one of the best matches seen in recent weeks, as both Arsenal and City produced quality football at either end of the pitch. His physical duel with Haaland remained central to the contest throughout.

Arsenal ultimately ended on the losing side, yet discussion after the match focused heavily on whether Gabriel should have been dismissed for his actions during that confrontation with the Norwegian forward.

VAR Decision Confirmed

The Premier League addressed the matter after the game. As reported by The Sun, the explanation stated: “The referee’s call of no red card was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the action from Gabriel deemed not to be excessively aggressive or violent.”

That clarification indicates officials reviewed the moment carefully before deciding there was not enough in the challenge to justify overturning the on-field decision. In matches of this intensity, such judgments are often closely scrutinised.

Gabriel can therefore count himself fortunate that the decision went in his favour, especially in a fixture where emotions ran high, and every action was under the spotlight. A dismissal would have made Arsenal’s task even harder.

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  1. Anthony Taylor has been pretty good for Arsenal in recent times, but I was very surprised at Gabriel only getting a yellow for that, and also wonder who the VAR was. Well done to the officials.

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      1. Eagerly my though, how did Gabriel play well? It was such a momentbthatbwe expected Halland stopped from scoring. That whole Gabriel/Galland squabble caused us the match. Just get your defence work well done and less of the fracas with Halland. Generally, Ars did well

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