Premier League fans name Arsenal the biggest club in London

According to a recent poll conducted by a group of Premier League fans in a Sky Bet Hope Survey, Arsenal has been named the biggest club in London. The Gunners are part of a competitive football landscape in the city, which includes Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, and Brentford, among others.

Traditionally, Arsenal has held the status of the biggest club in London, but doubts had arisen in recent seasons due to their failure to secure top-four finishes consistently. However, last season, under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal made a strong resurgence, nearly winning the Premier League title, until a late-season collapse allowed Manchester City to claim the championship.

The Gunners finished the last term as the highest-ranked London club on the league table, signifying their resurgence and competitive presence in the league.

With 57 percent of respondents voting in favour of Arsenal as the biggest club in London, the survey outcome highlights the strong support and recognition the club continues to enjoy among Premier League fans.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Premier League fans appreciate the strides that Chelsea and Tottenham have made in the last few years, but they know we are the biggest club in the city and there is hardly a doubt about that.

