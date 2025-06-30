Premier League filming crew will be allowed to film Arsenal training

The Premier League is set to film at least one training session at every club during the upcoming season, following a collective agreement reached by all 20 teams.

As the league continues to seek new ways to expand its global reach and engage fans, the idea was tabled to allow official Premier League cameras limited access to training grounds. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the proposal has been accepted, with each club scheduled to host the filming crew at least once across the campaign.

Behind-the-scenes access for fans

This initiative is aimed at offering supporters a glimpse into what typically remains private, a training session in full flow. Many fans are curious about the routines, preparations, and atmosphere during the build-up to matchdays. While clubs post selective footage through their own media channels, this new format promises a more standardised and potentially revealing look across all teams.

For Arsenal, this kind of content isn’t unfamiliar. With the club’s previous involvement in Amazon’s All or Nothing documentary, players and staff are already accustomed to having cameras in close quarters. The difference this time, however, is that it’s part of a league-wide media effort, rather than an opt-in documentary series.

Arsenal and others must choose wisely

There’s no question this can be great for the fans, but clubs will have to choose their filming day wisely. No side will want their tactical sessions exposed before a key fixture, and some managers may view the filming as an unwanted distraction. While it’s unlikely that any sensitive tactical details will be aired, the presence of cameras can still affect the tone and focus of a session.

From a fan’s perspective, though, this will be an interesting development. Supporters crave access, and even a brief window into how players train or how managers deliver instructions could help deepen that connection. As long as it’s done sensibly, this move could strike the right balance between content and competitiveness.

