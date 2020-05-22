Premier League free agents that can do a job at Arsenal and here is why

The coronavirus pandemic could significantly affect the way teams sign players when the transfer window reopens.

Many have predicted that swap deals and free transfers will be given more priority and I think it is even truer for Arsenal.

The Gunners recorded losses in their last financially reported year and they have now asked their players to take pay cuts to save the club some money.

It would be understandable if the team doesn’t give Mikel Arteta lots of money to spend in the summer and the Spaniard might just find some good value in the Premier League free transfer market.

Here are some free agents I believe can do a job for Arsenal even though they haven’t really been linked with us that much, if at all:

Pedro

The outgoing Chelsea attacker is one of the most decorated free agents that will be available this summer.

I know that he has already passed his best, but he can become an impact substitute at the Emirates just as he did so effectively at Barcelona.

Leighton Baines

Baines is leaving Everton and having played alongside Mikel Arteta at Goodison Park, his experience could be very important in helping Kieran Tierney become a top Premier League left-back.

He might not play much, but he looks like a better backup compared to Sead Kolasinac.

Nathaniel Clyne

This Liverpool defender has had some bad luck with injuries recently and the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold is the reason why Liverpool is releasing him.

However, Arsenal needs a solid backup to Hector Bellerin and if we don’t keep hold of Cedric Soares, Clyne is a solid option.

Matty Longstaff

It’s unbelievable that Newcastle will allow Longstaff to leave for free despite his young age and fine performances for them this season.

He looks set to be an England international in the future and Arteta can help him develop into one of the best in the game.

Jan Vertonghen

Spurs look set to allow Vertonghen to leave for free and crossing to Arsenal might be a hard decision for the Belgian.

However, Sol Campbell and William Gallas have recently played for both North London sides and Vertonghen could do the same.

He was one of the best defenders in the Premier League and having him for two more seasons could be a good decision for Arsenal.

An article from Ime