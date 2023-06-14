Premier League giants battling to poach Arsenal’s teenage talent

There is a possibility that Arsenal may face the departure of Ethan Nwaneri, as both Manchester City and Chelsea have shown interest in the young player.

Nwaneri made headlines last season by becoming the youngest player ever to feature for the Gunners, and he has been progressing well within their U18 team.

Recognising his immense potential, Arsenal is determined to hold onto Nwaneri and has no intention of losing him under any circumstances.

However, the teenager has captured the attention of Manchester City and Chelsea, as reported by The Athletic, and there is speculation that he could potentially join either of these clubs.

Furthermore, the report suggests that Nwaneri is unlikely to sign a contract extension with Arsenal, which is an encouraging sign for his suitors.

Arsenal has a longstanding tradition of nurturing and developing exceptional talents from around the world, and they would undoubtedly prefer to retain Nwaneri within their ranks.

However, the interest from these rival clubs means that Arsenal will need to work harder to convince him to stay and continue his promising career with them.

The club will likely employ various strategies to persuade Nwaneri of the benefits of remaining at Arsenal and continuing his development under their guidance.

Just Arsenal Opinion

City and Chelsea operate two of England’s most successful youth teams, so we expect them to excite Nwaneri, but we must do all we can to keep him at the Emirates as he is a generational talent.

However, we expect him to hold talks with these clubs as he would look for the best place for his growth.

