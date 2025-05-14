Premier League giants circle as Crystal Palace remain determined to retain star midfielder

Adam Wharton has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about names in the Premier League transfer market. The Crystal Palace midfielder is attracting strong interest from several top clubs, with competition for his signature expected to intensify as the summer window approaches.

According to Just Arsenal sources, Newcastle United and Manchester City are among the frontrunners for the talented English player. Manchester City view Wharton as a long-term successor in their midfield plans, while Newcastle consider his signing a priority as they look to inject renewed dynamism into their squad. However, progress may be slow, as Crystal Palace are demanding a significant fee which could prove challenging for potential buyers.

Growing interest but no formal bids yet

While interest is high, the situation remains fluid. Manchester United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, is said to be closely monitoring Wharton’s development, although it is not yet clear whether the midfielder has become a key target for the club this summer.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all reportedly admirers of Wharton’s qualities and have included him among their transfer targets. Wharton emerged as a target for Mikel Arteta before the winter transfer window.

However, none of these clubs have submitted a formal offer at this stage. As a result, the outcome of any potential transfer remains uncertain, and Wharton’s next move is far from decided.

Palace respond with contract renewal plan

In response to the mounting interest, Crystal Palace are preparing to offer Wharton a new and improved contract. The club are eager to secure his long-term future and recognise the importance of holding on to one of their most promising talents.

With the growing attention from top Premier League sides, Palace are hoping a renewed deal will persuade the player to commit his future to Selhurst Park. Whether Wharton will accept the new terms or be tempted by a move elsewhere remains to be seen.

As the summer window draws closer, Wharton’s situation will be one to watch, with several Premier League heavyweights circling and Crystal Palace determined to retain their rising star.

