Premier League Goalkeeper has completed his medical ahead of expected Arsenal move

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed today on X that Kepa Arrizabalaga has completed his medical at Arsenal and that the club followed through on activating his £5 million release clause from Chelsea. With personal terms already agreed, the goalkeeper is now poised to join as backup to long-term No.1 David Raya, but is expected to mount a credible challenge for the starting position.

We have previously covered Kepa’s impressive performance on loan at Bournemouth last season, and Arsenal’s interest. This echoes David Ornstein’s confirmation that Arsenal have “won the race for Spanish star Kepa“, a transfer now close to completion.

Sharp move completes Arsenal’s goalkeeping contingent

Kepa’s arrival follows the signing of Martin Zubimendi and a likely new goalkeeper… namely Raya himself, who earned a permanent deal after a stellar season on loan. Bringing in Kepa ensures the club has two top-quality keepers, a necessity as they aim to compete on multiple fronts next season.

Arsenal’s decision to invest in two senior goalkeepers reflects a strategic shift. Rather than banking solely on Raya’s durability, the club is preparing for long-term stability, minimising injury risk and preserving form through internal competition.

Challenge and opportunity ahead

Kepa’s decision to join Arsenal, even as a back-up, is notable. His standout season at Bournemouth showed that, at his best, he is capable of top-level performances. He chose the embrace of sharp competition and the chance to test himself in a high-stakes environment.

From Arsenal’s perspective, this is pragmatic business. At a modest £5 million fee, and with Chelsea covering part of his wages, the move aligns with the club’s transfer policy. It also ensures they maintain healthy squad depth without compromising finances.

What’s next for Kepa and Arsenal’s goalkeeping race?

Next season will offer rapid insight into whether Kepa can challenge Raya. Even if he remains second choice, his presence will provide security and motivation for both keepers. Should injuries occur, listeners will not need to worry about drop-off in quality.

Bringing Kepa on board completes Arsenal’s goalkeeping puzzle but also adds an intriguing subplot to the summer’s developments. Will he push Raya? Can consistent competition elevate the position once more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

