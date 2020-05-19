Premier League hires spies to ensure clubs abide by training guidelines

Premier League teams are set to return to small groups training today as they prepare to get the season underway again.

The campaign has been suspended for over 60 days now, but the Premier League gained a small victory on Monday after clubs voted to return to training in phase one of Project Restart.

As teams return to the training ground, guidelines have been issued to the teams for small groups alone to start training this week, however, there are fears that teams might break the rules in other to gain an unfair advantage over the rest.

With regards to this, Daily Mail reports that the Premier League has drafted in spies to all the Premier League training grounds to ensure that all the teams are following all the guidelines.

Their job is to ensure that the teams keep to the rules that say that only 40 people who are to be tested twice a week are permitted within the inner sanctum.

If any teams break the rules, there are fines that they would be made to pay to deter others from doing the same.

If things go to plan this week, phase two of Project Restart which would see the players return to full team training would kick in next week, the government’s approval would have to be given first before that can happen.