Premier League is almost back with players returning to training tomorrow

The Premier League has achieved a small win in their bid to return to training ahead of the restart of the campaign next month.

The competition has been suspended for more than 60 days but the authorities are now pushing for it to restart and for this season to be completed as soon as possible.

The 20 teams had another meeting today to vote for the first phase of Project Restart to kick in and they voted in favour of that, reports the Sun.

That means that teams can now return to small groups training this week to prepare for a return to action before the end of next month.

The training would be in small groups for now with teams only allowed a few players for a limited period throughout the day.

They are expected to train together as a group from next week if the government gives a go-ahead for the next phase of Project Restart.

The Premier League released a statement saying as quoted in the Sun: “Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small group training from tomorrow afternoon – the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so.

“Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted.

“This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government.

“Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

“The health and well-being of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

“Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed.”