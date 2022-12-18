Premier League legend backs Arsenal to continue impressive season

Former Premier League star Yaya Toure has backed Arsenal to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table despite being challenged by Manchester City.

City remains one of the favourites to win the league title, and most fans still do not believe Arsenal has what it takes to end the season with it.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side has been in good form, and they are five points clear at the top of the league table, which should make them a team to fear.

Toure considers them good enough to keep winning after the World Cup. He said, as quoted by HITC:

“Arsenal have a great chance.

“I think Arsenal is going to carry on. Even maybe Jesus’ injury, at the moment.

“But let’s see different things as well. Arsenal was on top before the World Cup. I think maybe they could still carry on, even though Manchester City are really strong.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even though we do not seem like serious title challengers to most fans and pundits, some still believe we have what it takes to win the title.

We should thrive as underdogs because we have less pressure to deliver, and our fans will be happy if we end the term inside the top four.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Arsenal boss talks about lack of finishing, Nketiah, Nelson, and other injuries

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids