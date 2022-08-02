Premier League legend backs Arteta as Arsenal’s manager

Manchester United and Premier League legend, Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal is heading in the right direction with Mikel Arteta as their manager.
The Englishman has watched the Gunners become harder to beat under the Spanish manager and he believes they are on the right path to return to their glory days.
Arteta has made Arsenal one of the top clubs in England again and they are steadily making progress as he rebuilds the team.
The Gunners have sold or terminated the contract of most of the players he inherited at the club.
They are adding new men to the group and nearly finished last season inside the top four.
Despite the obvious progress they are making under him, some fans still believe he is not the right man for the job, but Ferdinand disagrees.
“I like Arsenal,” said Ferdinand to Vibe with Five..
“Yes (Arteta has a process and Arsenal fans should trust it). I just think he has been very, very definitive in what he is doing.
“Aubameyang, the superstar, big-money signing and the man who has the biggest contract at the club. He wasn’t happy with a couple of things and made a big decision, get out and you’re not for me.
“If he is able to do that with your biggest talent, at the time, and is on the biggest money, then you have to stick by him and trust the process.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is surprising but understandable that we still have fans who don’t believe in Arteta.
He has won trophies for us and he is leading this team to more. He probably has to win a major competition before it would convert his haters to supporters.
I’m going into the start of the season with a positive attitude. We have a legit striker, Saliba improves the defense tremendously, and I really enjoy the pressing and attacking football.
Arteta has his squad now; either got rid or extended players that were here previously, so it’s his group (2 1/2 years and 350 million &counting).
I hope to see mental toughness and growth from the players this year, and evolution and adaptation in tactics from Arteta.
That is my personal opinion on progress, and will we put away the teams we should, like those in the bottom half of the table. We should dictate those matches this year, force them to play our game.
If so, top 4 should be a goal and an expectation this year. Anything less is quite damning in my opinion considering the mass turnover and money spent by the Kroenkes’.
I also think we should not forget to thank the kroenke’s it there money they are investing, it’s a very big year for us at Arsenal and also the fans need to be heard all over London this year.
It’s good to see us being appreciated by rival.
I guess many won’t come for Ferdinand since he speak positive of us.
My question though, how have we become one of the best team in the league and the hardest to beat.
Any prove to back this statement up?
I am not trying to be be negative here but at the same time we don’t have to come up with untrue statement to make ourselves look better.
We have just got into the same competition we were in before his appointment, and have lost the same number of games a season before his appointment in our most impressive season so far.
We have improved immensely but to say one of the hardest team to beat or one of the best team in the league is a stretch.
Especially not a team that has finished 8th twice in the last 3 seasons.