Premier League legend backs Arteta as Arsenal’s manager

Manchester United and Premier League legend, Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal is heading in the right direction with Mikel Arteta as their manager.

The Englishman has watched the Gunners become harder to beat under the Spanish manager and he believes they are on the right path to return to their glory days.

Arteta has made Arsenal one of the top clubs in England again and they are steadily making progress as he rebuilds the team.

The Gunners have sold or terminated the contract of most of the players he inherited at the club.

They are adding new men to the group and nearly finished last season inside the top four.

Despite the obvious progress they are making under him, some fans still believe he is not the right man for the job, but Ferdinand disagrees.

“I like Arsenal,” said Ferdinand to Vibe with Five..

“Yes (Arteta has a process and Arsenal fans should trust it). I just think he has been very, very definitive in what he is doing.

“Aubameyang, the superstar, big-money signing and the man who has the biggest contract at the club. He wasn’t happy with a couple of things and made a big decision, get out and you’re not for me.

“If he is able to do that with your biggest talent, at the time, and is on the biggest money, then you have to stick by him and trust the process.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is surprising but understandable that we still have fans who don’t believe in Arteta.

He has won trophies for us and he is leading this team to more. He probably has to win a major competition before it would convert his haters to supporters.