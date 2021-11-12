Premier League legend calls summer signing “a phenomenon for Arsenal”

Ian Wright cannot stop singing the praises of Aaron Ramsdale as the goalkeeper continues to impress between the sticks for Arsenal.

Ramsdale joined Arsenal in the summer and his integration into the starting XI has coincided with the team’s improvement.

The Gunners have clearly gotten better in several areas of the pitch, but they wouldn’t be as successful as they have been in recent weeks if Ramsdale hadn’t have been pulling off some fantastic saves.

Wright, like most Arsenal fans, has watched the former Sheffield United man impress at the Emirates and brands him a “phenomenon”

He told Premier League Productions: “Ramsdale is a phenomenon for Arsenal for what he has done.

“I am really pleased that it is turning out like it has for him because when we signed him for £30 million, people were teasing Arsenal, saying, ‘How can you sign a goalkeeper that has gone down twice?’

“What I see is a goalkeeper that brings so much to the team, not just his brilliant goalkeeping at the moment, but his attitude and the fact that he is that chest-beating, he gets the team going.

“Because I think there are a lot of introverted players at Arsenal, and he is somebody that, he keeps Arsenal going.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most Arsenal fans share Wright’s excitement. Considering that he is just 23, there is more to come from him.

Clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool have seen their performance reach additional levels after splashing out on signing quality goalkeepers.

Arsenal looks set to enjoy a similar benefit if Ramsdale continues to get better.

This season started on a terrible note, but the Gunners could end it with another trophy on current form and a top-four finish is also very much within their grasp now.