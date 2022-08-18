Premier League legend compares Arsenal man to Luis Suarez

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has compared Gabriel Martinelli to Luis Suarez.

The Arsenal attacker has become one of the most important players at the Emirates now, and his start to this season has been blistering.

He has scored in each of the opening two league games of the campaign, and he looks prepared to take up a more important role at the club.

Martinelli joined the Gunners as a relative unknown, but he has now developed into a key player for them.

Mikel Arteta is increasingly trusting him to stay on the pitch and make things happen.

Ferdinand has enjoyed watching him and says the Brazilian is similar to the former Liverpool man, Suarez.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, he said: “Martinelli, if he stays fit, this guy, I’ve told you this before what Arteta told me, he could be the next Suarez-type player.

“Even Brendan Rodgers, I was interested in Brendan Rodgers’ comments, he said that Arsenal have gone up a level with their additions, so it looks positive with you guys.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is coming of age, and Arsenal will benefit greatly from having him in its squad.

The Brazilian remains one key part of our group, and he has proven over time that he will keep improving.

His focus on developing his game is impressive, and that is a recipe for having a successful career.

