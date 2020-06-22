Premier League legend demands Arsenal backs Arteta in the transfer market or continue to decline

Arsenal has been warned that they have to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market or risk falling further behind their rivals.

This is the opinion of Alan Shearer writing in his column for Sun Sports.

The Gunners suffered yet another embarrassing loss at the weekend after Brighton came from a goal down to beat Mikel Arteta’s side.

That was their second loss in less than a week after they had been unbeaten in domestic competitions before the suspension of the Premier League.

Arsenal fans were excited about their team coming back from the loss to Manchester City with a win against the Seagulls.

However, they allowed a one-goal lead to slip and they were beaten by a late goal from Neal Maupay who had initially caused an injury to Bernd Leno.

The Gunners are not planning to splash the cash in the next transfer window as they struggle from the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Shearer believes that if they don’t spend they will struggle to compete with their rivals.

He wrote: “Of all 20 teams in the league, only Aston Villa have a worse record of conceding goals from set-pieces, excluding penalties.

Therein lies a fundamental problem — they haven’t got the organisers and leaders in their squad to deal with it.

With an FA Cup quarter-final against Sheffield United next weekend, they do still have a chance to salvage their season.

But if they don’t make Europe they will find it very hard to attract the names I’m sure fans are screaming out for.

I heard Arteta say if they don’t spend then they will not move forward.

I’m sure he knows what he needs but he is going to need substantial backing just to ensure they don’t stand still and move even further away from the top teams.

If he’s not given the money to spend, I find it very hard to see Arsenal closing that gap any time soon.”