Premier League legend gives his opinion on whether Arsenal will finish top-five

Alan Shearer does not feel Arsenal are good enough to make top-five.

Arsenal will struggle to finish in a Champions League place despite the two-year ban placed on Manchester City, according to former Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer.

The Gunners started this season poorly and they have had to fire Unai Emery because of their poor performance at the start of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta was made their new manager late last year and he has helped the team get some momentum.

They beat Newcastle 4-0 at the weekend to record their second league win of the year and stretch the unbeaten run in the Premier League under the Spaniard to six games.

That win could easily give them the confidence to put together a winning run that may help them make the top five.

Manchester City has recently been handed a two-year ban from the Champions League, if that ban is upheld when they appeal, that would mean that the team that finishes fifth would qualify for the Champions League.

However, Alan Shearer still doesn’t think that Arsenal has the capacity to make the top five and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“I don’t see them being good enough to get into the top five,” Shearer told Premier League productions, as quoted by Metro.

“I think there’s a lot of work that needs to be done there and he [Mikel Arteta] won’t have the time or the players to do it all this season.

“They’re going to have to wait, spend a lot of money in the summer, and do a lot of things differently to what they’ve been doing, because I don’t see them being good enough to get into the top five.”