Premier League legend hails Arsenal for “massive” improvement

Rio Ferdinand has hailed Arsenal for the massive turnaround they have experienced recently.

The Gunners have become one of the hardest clubs to beat and they flexed that in their 3-1 win against Tottenham yesterday.

It was a game they needed to win to remain at the top of the league table, but Spurs were unbeaten throughout the season before the fixture.

It meant Mikel Arteta’s side was coming up against one of the league’s most in-form sides.

Antonio Conte has drilled Spurs very well, and they visited the Emirates as tough opposition to the Gunners.

However, Arsenal found a way around their visitors and won the game 3-1.

Ferdinand is impressed and says they are really a changed team.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘They [Arsenal] have come a massive way.

‘They’re chipping away at certain things that you could hold against them for example not playing a big team and winning – they lost to Man Utd.

‘They’re seen as a soft touch but this year they went to Brentford and won. They’re slowly erasing those scars which can only bode well for the future under Mikel Arteta.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Spurs was a clear show of our quality, and we need to enjoy that victory.

For so long, we have struggled in big matches, but we now have what it takes to beat a team like Tottenham.

We would face Liverpool and Manchester City soon, hopefully, we can deliver similar top performances.