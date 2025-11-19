Premier League legend insists Gyokeres is not world-class

Viktor Gyokeres arrived at Arsenal this season with the reputation of being one of the world’s best strikers, and the expectation was that the Swede would provide the goals needed to push the Gunners to a higher level. Arsenal made a considerable financial commitment to sign him after observing his prolific scoring record at Sporting Club over the previous two seasons. The club had been searching for a reliable striker for some time, and Gyokeres was seen as the solution to that long-standing issue. However, he has not yet reached the same level of output he produced in Portugal.

The Premier League is widely regarded as the most challenging league in world football, and Gyokeres is discovering the extent of its demands. Although he has shown encouraging signs of adaptation and appeared to be progressing well, his development was disrupted by an injury. Even so, he is expected to remain an important figure for Arsenal in the long term. Despite this, some believe that it may be premature for the club to consider him a world-class striker at this stage.

Dwight Yorke’s Assessment

This is the view expressed by Dwight Yorke, who shared his thoughts on the striker’s early performances. According to the Metro, he said, ‘He’s had a decent start. He’s a very good player but he’s not world class. I like to see my centre forwards a little bit more exciting than what he offers but the game has changed so he’ll do well at Arsenal because they dominate games.’ Yorke’s comments reflect a broader discussion about expectations placed on new signings, particularly those arriving from leagues that differ significantly from the Premier League in both physical intensity and tactical demands.

Yorke’s remarks also highlight the perception that Gyokeres still has room to grow before he can be considered among the elite in his position. His technical ability and physical presence are clear, yet producing the consistent and decisive contributions associated with top strikers in England requires adjustment and time.

Adapting To Premier League Demands

These observations highlight the challenges Gyokeres faces as he seeks to establish himself. Arsenal believe he can become a major asset, and while his transition may take longer than some expected, the club remain confident that he has the qualities needed to thrive once fully settled.

ADMIN COMMENT

