Premier League legend makes a U-turn on his Gabriel Jesus stance

Newcastle United and Premier League legend Alan Shearer have had a change of heart regarding his opinion on Gabriel Jesus. Previously, he had criticised Jesus for his lacklustre goal-scoring record as a striker in England’s top flight.

Jesus is not known for being the most prolific scorer in the Premier League but often compensates for this by creating chances for his teammates. He is also adept at pressing, making him an ideal player for Mikel Arteta’s team.

Arteta added Jesus to his squad in the last campaign, and despite facing challenges such as injuries and struggles in front of the goal, Jesus has remained the club’s main striker.

Despite his previous view that Jesus might not be a top Premier League striker, Shearer has now acknowledged that the Brazilian could fit into the current Newcastle United side and perform well.

“I would agree with you (that he’d take Jesus at Newcastle),” Shearer said, as quoted by Football London.

“I don’t think he’s elite, he’s not elite, but he’ll always get you goals when he’s fit and injuries have been a problem. But yeah, I wouldn’t take anything back that you two guys have said.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus may not score many goals, but it is hard to argue that he is one of the top strikers in the English top flight.

We trust him as our main striker now, but we may add someone new to the group in the future.