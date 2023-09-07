Premier League legend names Arsenal the only title challenger to Man City

Former Manchester City star David Silva believes that Arsenal is the only club capable of challenging City for the Premier League title this season.

Silva had an illustrious career in the Premier League, winning several league titles during his time in England.

As a player who has dominated the Premier League, Silva’s opinion carries weight, and he has identified Arsenal as a genuine contender for the title.

Arsenal displayed their potential to compete with City last season, and many fans and pundits view them as a strong candidate to challenge for the title once again this season.

Silva’s endorsement further underscores the belief that Arsenal has the quality and potential to pose a significant challenge to Manchester City’s Premier League supremacy.

He tells the Daily Mirror:

‘They [City] have an amazing team with some amazing players.

‘This is Pep’s eighth season at City. The first year he was getting used to the Premier League, but now they are almost unstoppable.

‘Arsenal are the only team I can see who maybe have a chance of challenging City. The rest? I don’t think they can.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We took advantage of the progress we made last season and strengthened our squad with good players.

The team looks prepared to challenge, but we cannot rely on being strong on paper and the boys must work hard to ensure they achieve our goals on the pitch.

Other clubs are also working hard and doing well, so we must be prepared to work even harder and win more matches.

