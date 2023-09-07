Premier League legend names Arsenal the only title challenger to Man City

Former Manchester City star David Silva believes that Arsenal is the only club capable of challenging City for the Premier League title this season.
Silva had an illustrious career in the Premier League, winning several league titles during his time in England.
As a player who has dominated the Premier League, Silva’s opinion carries weight, and he has identified Arsenal as a genuine contender for the title.
Arsenal displayed their potential to compete with City last season, and many fans and pundits view them as a strong candidate to challenge for the title once again this season.
Silva’s endorsement further underscores the belief that Arsenal has the quality and potential to pose a significant challenge to Manchester City’s Premier League supremacy.
He tells the Daily Mirror:
‘They [City] have an amazing team with some amazing players.
‘This is Pep’s eighth season at City. The first year he was getting used to the Premier League, but now they are almost unstoppable.
‘Arsenal are the only team I can see who maybe have a chance of challenging City. The rest? I don’t think they can.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
We took advantage of the progress we made last season and strengthened our squad with good players.
The team looks prepared to challenge, but we cannot rely on being strong on paper and the boys must work hard to ensure they achieve our goals on the pitch.
Other clubs are also working hard and doing well, so we must be prepared to work even harder and win more matches.
Arsenal should have brought in a replacement for Timber. If White gets injured their is not much quality available to replace him at rightback. Tommy maybe but he is not the best getting forward. Arteta has taken a risk and is hopefull that partey or Tommy is adequate cover for rightback. He should have brought a quality two footed fullback to cover right or left fullback positions.risky decision to save the money from sales rather than reinvestment. Otherwise title contenders if injury free.
Let’s hope DS is right.The trouble is City have had a very good transfer window imo and their diversion from Paqueta to Matheus Nunes may well prove to be a better long term investment.Certainly from what I have seen of Nunes he is a tremendously skilled ball carrier who is not dissimilar to a younger KDB.
At least Martin uses correct English in HIS headline this time, PAT. As for Silvas opinion, well he is entitled to it, though I SEE NO TEAM SERIOUSLY CHALLENGING CITY THIS SEASON, IN ALL PROBABILITY.
At least not within 8 points, by the end. I expect us to finish second but not to be several points in front to them at any point this season, as we did last year.