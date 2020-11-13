Premier League legend says Arsenal is to blame for Willian’s form

John Barnes has sensationally claimed that Arsenal is to blame for Willian’s poor form instead of the other way.

Willian has come in for some stick after his poor form for the Gunners since he joined them in the summer on a free transfer.

The Brazilian was one of the transfers that were expected to transform Arsenal from an underachieving team into a top-four contender this season.

To his credit, Willian had most of the Arsenal fan base thinking that he will make their team better in his first game for the club.

He starred with two assists in their 3-0 win over Fulham in their first Premier League match.

However, since that game, he has struggled to make an impact in any shape or form for the team.

His poor form has come in for criticism with some fans questioning his relevance to the team, but Barnes claims that Arsenal is the problem and not the player.

Barnes said as quoted by Football London: “Willian’s contract situation has nothing to do with his slow start. As a player, Willian has always had a good attitude, he works hard and gives 100% for the team.

“A three-year contract for Mesut Ozil was a much bigger mistake given his lack of involvement within the team, and this season.

“Willian has come to an inconsistent team, it’s not the player himself that is at fault but the team he is in. If Willian went to a consistent team that was performing well every week, he would be a fantastic player and a great addition to the squad. It is on Arsenal and Mikel Arteta to try and get the most out of him.

“Looking at his age now, Liverpool probably wouldn’t want him, but a few years ago he would have been a perfect fit and exactly what Liverpool needed.

“Once Arsenal start to perform so will he (Willian) and the whole club will be in a much better place. Willian was never going to be the main man at Arsenal, he needs to come to a team that is playing well and then he will add to that.”