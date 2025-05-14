Premier League legend says David Raya is not decisive enough

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has offered his thoughts on David Raya’s performances at Arsenal, identifying one key area where the Spaniard could still improve. Raya has been a vital figure for the Gunners since his arrival and is widely regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe.

Raya has consistently delivered strong performances across both domestic and European competitions, playing a crucial role in Arsenal’s recent success. His ability to remain composed under pressure and distribute the ball effectively makes him integral to the team’s strategy, especially given their preference for building play from the back.

Van der Sar Urges More Decisiveness

Despite the high regard in which Raya is held, van der Sar believes there is still room for improvement. As cited by Metro Sport, the former Dutch international shared his view on what the Arsenal goalkeeper must develop further:

‘I expect a little bit more for Raya at Arsenal. I think he has to step up his game a little bit more. He has all the attributes and the qualities but you have to be more decisive.’

Van der Sar’s comments suggest that while Raya has the technical and mental tools required at the highest level, greater authority in key moments could elevate his game further. Given the expectations placed on goalkeepers at elite clubs, such insight from an experienced former player carries significant weight.

Arsenal’s Faith in Raya Remains Strong

Since joining the club, Raya has established himself as a reliable figure between the posts. His performances have contributed significantly to Arsenal’s stability, and he has adapted well to the tactical demands placed upon him. Most supporters have shown confidence in his abilities, and there has been little criticism of his overall contribution.

Nonetheless, feedback from respected professionals such as van der Sar can serve as a useful benchmark for continued growth. With the season approaching its conclusion and the pressure mounting in key fixtures, Raya’s response to such observations may further underline his value to the team.

