Premier League legends blast refereeing blunder during PSG v Arsenal Champions League clash

Due to the grief caused by Arsenal getting knocked out of the Champions League, there has been little to no acknowledgement of a controversial call in their 2nd leg clash. This is in reference to the penalty given to the French side just before the 70th minute mark.

Being already a goal up at that point, Paris Saint-Germain were awarded the penalty despite no appeals in real time, in what even took the home side by surprise. Upon seeing the incident on the replay, the referee adjudged Myles Lewis-Skelly to have wrongly handled the ball while defending a shot from the excellent Achraf Hakimi. It was given in spite of his arm being in a natural position while performing the blocking action much to the disbelief of a handful inside the stadium.

This decision caused outrage among pundits and ex-players. Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand were two of those who criticized the decision on social media. The Premier League all time top goal scorer on his X, posted: “Ah man do me a favour. Handball for that is just crap.” While the legendary Man United defender simply shared: “Horrendous Decision” along with a “shock” emoji.

PSG later went on to miss the penalty in what would’ve felt like retribution for an outrageous refereeing blunder. However, to cut Felix Zwayer (referee) some slack, the decision was made solely on the recommendation of the video assistant referee, further highlighting it’s growing and unhealthy influence on the game. There’s no doubt the technology has been very useful since it’s inception but it’s growing control over the game through micro analysis is a concern.

Even though they failed to convert, it didn’t have any bearing on results as the Gunners lost either way. Arsenal won’t be heading to Munich as a result and it confirmed yet another trophy- less campaign for Arteta’s men.

Your thoughts Gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.