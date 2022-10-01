Premier League manager insists he want to keep Arsenal target

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard insists he wants to keep Douglas Luiz amidst interest from Arsenal, even though he admits it would be hard to achieve that.

Luiz is the subject of serious transfer interest from the Gunners, who have been monitoring him.

They made a late swoop for his signature in the last transfer window, but Villa stood their ground and turned down some really good offers for his signature.

The midfielder would be out of contract in the summer, and Mikel Arteta’s side could return for his signature.

Gerrard knows he is a top talent and understands the interest, but Villa remains committed to keeping him.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘Am I surprised by the speculation? No, because we have got a young Brazilian player who is a fantastic talent.

‘I expect to be asked this question a lot as the season progresses. We want him to stay here. I think the owners were very strong in keeping him here.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz is there for the taking now as he approaches the end of his time as a Villa player.

We need to show we are serious about signing him by making a move in January.

However, if we have enough midfield cover, we could get him on a pre-contract agreement to join in the summer.