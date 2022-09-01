Premier League manager insists it is too late for Arsenal target to leave

Patrick Vieira is convinced Wilfried Zaha will remain at Crystal Palace for the rest of this season, despite having interest from Arsenal.

The winger has emerged as one of the Gunners’ top choices to replace the departed Nicolas Pepe.

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Zaha even before Pepe moved to the Emirates in 2019, and they have maintained that interest.

The winger has 4 goals from 4 league games this season, making him one of the hottest players in the division.

Adding him to the Arsenal squad will help them get better, but Vieira expects him to spend the rest of the campaign at Selhurst Park.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I didn’t even put that in my head, I didn’t even ask myself that question.

‘I am working with him every day and there is nothing crossing my mind that something like that will happen.

‘The only thing he is showing is competitiveness on the field, doing well for this football club that he loves very much.’

European clubs will hardly want to sell their important players at this stage of the transfer window unless it is for an outrageous fee.

We should have acted faster if we wanted Zaha, and the decision not to do so has cost us his signature.

