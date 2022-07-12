Premier League manager refuses to write off Arsenal title chances

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to write off Arsenal as one of the clubs that can challenge for the Premier League title in this campaign.

The German manager and Pep Guardiola have made Liverpool and Manchester City two clubs above every other opponent in the Premier League in the last few seasons.

Both of them regularly challenge for the title, and they have shared the last five, with City winning two of their four on the last day of the season.

Both clubs have also strengthened their squad in this transfer window and will push to remain the leading clubs in England at the end of this campaign.

However, Klopp doesn’t care about what has been done and says Arsenal is clearly a threat.

He tells ESPN FC: “We are not that far ahead. There’s a bit of a misunderstanding about the points tally.

“We played Chelsea [last season] and didn’t win one game [in 90 minutes], and that’s not because we were bad that day. That just shows you that Chelsea are incredibly strong. When you look at Tottenham – they were good last year and they haven’t got worse over the summer.

“Arsenal is still there. Man Utd with the new start and these kind of things, it’s always the same. That’s how it is. I’m not interested in the points we got last year, I’m only interested in the points we will get this season. We will have to fight, and then let’s see what the outcome is.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

A new season gives every competitor the same opportunity to make an impact, and Klopp knows this.

Arsenal has been adding some exciting players to their squad recently, and the German knows they cannot be written off before the season starts.

Hopefully, we would start the campaign well and achieve a better finish than the 5th place we earned in the last campaign.

