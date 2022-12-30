Premier League manager says Arsenal’s target can win Ballon d’Or

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi worked with Mykhailo Mudryk at Shakhtar Donetsk when he had a short spell with the Ukrainian club and has now tipped the youngster to have a big future in the game.

Mudryk is being linked with a move to Arsenal and the Gunners have already tabled at least one bid for his signature.

If things go to plan, he could be a Premier League player before the end of January and De Zerbi knows what he can bring.

After admitting that they could not buy the attacker, he tipped him to win the Ballon d’Or. He said via Sky Sports:

“Brighton cannot buy him.

“Like all my ex-players, I like him. But I coach Brighton, and we cannot buy him.

“I think Mudryk can win the Ballon d’Or in the future.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk has been sensational when he plays for Shakhtar sometimes and that is a clear sign that Arsenal will get a top player if he joins them.

However, it remains unclear if he can reach those heights of winning the prize for the best player in the world.

As long as he performs well and helps us win some trophies, it will be a successful business operation.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids