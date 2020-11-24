Premier League manager tipped for future Arsenal managerial role

Jamie Carragher has tipped Brendan Rodgers to become the manager of Arsenal in the future.

The Northern Irishman was the manager of Liverpool when Carragher was still playing football and he has been impressed by how his managerial career has evolved.

After briefly challenging for the Premier League last season, Rodgers helped Leicester City to finish fifth on the Premier League table.

His team topped the league table before last weekend and they remain one of the teams to watch in the competition this season.

Rodgers is highly-rated, he dominated the Scottish game when he was the manager of Celtic and he is building Leicester into a powerhouse in English football.

Carragher claims that Rodgers is a manager that the top English side will have an eye on.

He claims that Manchester United might not be in the running because of his past affiliation with Liverpool, and he also ruled out a return to Liverpool, leaving Chelsea and Arsenal as two of the top sides who can appoint him as their manager.

He told the Daily Mail: “Brendan Rodgers is the best British coach out there, no doubt.

“Maybe you could argue that the Liverpool job came too early but I think he did a good job, coming closer than any manager to winning the League in 30 years.

“Maybe it would be difficult to go back to Liverpool or to coach Manchester United, given the Liverpool connection, but I think he’ll be up for the top jobs in this country, maybe England too.

“I’ve been really impressed with Leicester this season in that he’s actually changed tack in the big away games.

“He’s not thought, ‘I want to dominate the ball every place I go’. He’ll sit back and play counter-attack.”