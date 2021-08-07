Premier League midfielder urged to snub Arsenal move

Yves Bissouma has been urged to ignore Arsenal’s advances and stay at Brighton for another season.
The Malian has been on the books of the Seagulls since 2018 and has developed into one of the finest midfielders in England over the last year.
Arsenal has watched him closely and like his profile.
He also has interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, but the Gunners are his preferred choice, according to Football London.
The report claims that he has told close friends he would jump at the chance of moving to the Emirates if Arsenal moves for him.
However, former Brighton star, Brian Horton has urged him to ignore Arsenal’s interest and spend at least one more season at the Amex.
It remains unclear if Arsenal will move for him now after spending on Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga, but Horton believes it would benefit him to spend one more season at Graham Potter’s club.
“I think it will do him [Bissouma] good to stay at Brighton and help him progress for another season. If he is good enough, will the big boys come knocking again?” he told Sussex Live as quoted in the same Football London report.
“Eventually people have to sell. It is like Jadon Sancho going for £73million to Manchester United. Did Borussia Dortmund want to sell him? They made a massive profit, can you stand in his way and refuse that kind of money?
“You have to weigh everything up with transfers. Can you hold onto a player that is not happy, like the Harry Kane situation now? He wants to go.
“It’s a very difficult process. Agents have a bigger say more than ever. I think Bissouma would benefit with having another season with Brighton in the Premier League.”
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Not going to happen now that Xhaka is staying .
Probably just an AM to come in ,then we are good to go to fight for 10th spot .
Dan, Arsenal finished eighth with Odegaard and Ceballos on loan. Should Arsenal not get the priority upgraded midfielders they need and Aubameyang not return to form, I believe you could be optimistic predicting tenth.
Same old shxx! Like many arsenal fans I believe that bissouma is a player that can take the team to the next level. He’s a player that wants to come, had a great season last year with a struggling team. Many fans have identified that box to box midfielder is what we need and he fits that description perfectly. But we have not pull out all the stop to get him! Our midfield has never been the same since viera, petite, Gilberto and here we have a chance to possibly recreate with party and bissouma. I don’t know what’s wrong with the people in charge….
Don’t you? I do ! It is meanness by the owner and an inability to make a quick decision and act upon it – whether for bringing IN players or letting them leave- by MA .
jon, I was hoping Richard Garlick would make a difference, but is nowhere to be sighted. As for Technical Director Edu he is on his fifth holiday, this time in Majorca getting km on his jetski.
If Arsenal do not address the known deficiencies in this squad, particularly given the midfielders available and move on the poor performers, it will prove those running the Club, are full of piss and wind.