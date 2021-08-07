Premier League midfielder urged to snub Arsenal move

Yves Bissouma has been urged to ignore Arsenal’s advances and stay at Brighton for another season.

The Malian has been on the books of the Seagulls since 2018 and has developed into one of the finest midfielders in England over the last year.

Arsenal has watched him closely and like his profile.

He also has interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, but the Gunners are his preferred choice, according to Football London.

The report claims that he has told close friends he would jump at the chance of moving to the Emirates if Arsenal moves for him.

However, former Brighton star, Brian Horton has urged him to ignore Arsenal’s interest and spend at least one more season at the Amex.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will move for him now after spending on Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga, but Horton believes it would benefit him to spend one more season at Graham Potter’s club.

“I think it will do him [Bissouma] good to stay at Brighton and help him progress for another season. If he is good enough, will the big boys come knocking again?” he told Sussex Live as quoted in the same Football London report.

“Eventually people have to sell. It is like Jadon Sancho going for £73million to Manchester United. Did Borussia Dortmund want to sell him? They made a massive profit, can you stand in his way and refuse that kind of money?

“You have to weigh everything up with transfers. Can you hold onto a player that is not happy, like the Harry Kane situation now? He wants to go.

“It’s a very difficult process. Agents have a bigger say more than ever. I think Bissouma would benefit with having another season with Brighton in the Premier League.”