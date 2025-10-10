Premier League midfielder would pick Odegaard over Haaland for his team

Unlike his compatriot Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard hasn’t enjoyed the brightest start to the 2025-26 season. Injuries have hampered the Arsenal skipper’s rhythm. He has only started and completed two matches this term, having missed three through injury, and in his last three league outings, he has been forced off before half-time.

Fortunately for Arsenal, their summer business, landing Eberechi Eze, has helped them cope with Odegaard’s absence. Meanwhile, over at the Etihad, Haaland has been in a goalscoring frenzy. If anyone ever doubted the City striker, he is silencing them now. Haaland has bagged 12 goals in nine games for the Cityzens, a staggering return.

Odegaard vs Haaland vs Sorloth

Most managers would dream of having Haaland in their squad, but not Fulham’s Sander Berge. When asked on TV2 Sport’s X channel to choose between Odegaard, Haaland and Alexander Sorloth – who he would start, bench or sell – his answer raised a few eyebrows.

“Start, bench, sell – Odegaard, Haaland, Sorloth,” the interviewer posed. Berge laughed, replying: “No, that’s rude. Okay, let’s start… Martin. You have to get money from Erling and build a team. Alex is great – we can swap him out.”

City fans might not appreciate those comments, but Arsenal supporters certainly will. On his day, Odegaard is undroppable for most top sides. Against Olympiacos last week, he reminded everyone of his class, running the midfield, dictating play and carving out chance after chance. It was only frustrating that just one of them was converted.

Injury frustrations

Odegaard is currently sidelined with a medial collateral ligament injury in his left knee. He is expected to be out for three to four weeks, and Arsenal will hope he returns stronger, ready to spark a resurgence that drives them towards Premier League glory.

