Premier League names Manchester-born referee as the official for Man City v Arsenal

Almost all is set for Manchester City to host Arsenal in one of the first Premier League games back next week, as the referee for the game has been named.

That game alongside Aston Villa vs Sheffield United would take played next Wednesday as these teams look to play their game in hand on the other Premier League teams.

Mikel Arteta has been preparing his team for a solid start to the end of their campaign as he looks to get them into a European place.

The Premier League’s matchday experience will change dramatically when football returns and in a boost to Project Restart, no referee has tested positive for covid19 so far.

The referee for Arsenal’s clash with the Citizens has now been revealed with Mirror Sports reporting that Manchester-born Anthony Taylor will take charge of Arsenal’s game against City.

He has taken charge of Premier League games since 2010 and has officiated 23 games this season already.

98 yellow cards and 4 red cards have been shown by him this season and he has already officiated two matches involving Arsenal and Manchester City each before this game.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope that he isn’t affiliated in any way with Manchester City despite being born in the city.