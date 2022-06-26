Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest want Arsenal outcast

Nottingham Forest is keen to add Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles to their squad in this transfer window.

The England international spent the last campaign on loan at AS Roma after failing to get playing chances at Arsenal.

The loan stint was a poor one as he couldn’t deliver the performances that Jose Mourinho was hoping for.

He would now return to Arsenal, but Forest could snap him up, according to The Daily Mail.

Steve Cooper’s side has been ambitiously spending money in recent days after they secured their return to the Premier League.

They have broken their transfer record to sign Taiwo Awoniyi, and the report says they consider Maitland-Niles the perfect replacement for Djed Spence who has returned to his parent club, Middlesbrough.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We will not stand in the way of Maitland-Niles if he wants to leave the club, and he is very likely to depart.

He forced his move out of the Emirates and it is a gamble that hasn’t paid off so far.

Forest’s interest is great for him, and he would hope that they become very serious about it before the transfer window closes.

Money made from his sale will help us gather funds to buy the players on our wishlist.

