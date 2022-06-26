Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest want Arsenal outcast

Nottingham Forest is keen to add Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles to their squad in this transfer window.
The England international spent the last campaign on loan at AS Roma after failing to get playing chances at Arsenal.
The loan stint was a poor one as he couldn’t deliver the performances that Jose Mourinho was hoping for.
He would now return to Arsenal, but Forest could snap him up, according to The Daily Mail.
Steve Cooper’s side has been ambitiously spending money in recent days after they secured their return to the Premier League.
They have broken their transfer record to sign Taiwo Awoniyi, and the report says they consider Maitland-Niles the perfect replacement for Djed Spence who has returned to his parent club, Middlesbrough.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We will not stand in the way of Maitland-Niles if he wants to leave the club, and he is very likely to depart.
He forced his move out of the Emirates and it is a gamble that hasn’t paid off so far.
Forest’s interest is great for him, and he would hope that they become very serious about it before the transfer window closes.
Money made from his sale will help us gather funds to buy the players on our wishlist.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Should have sold him last season when we got offered 20 million ,another transfer mis manage by our club .
Reports suggest we now take half of that .
Yes DK, Its another case of an opportunity to sell unwanted players at the optimum time, missed.
This long running saga of failing to sell players while they have a value is deeply depressing and its impossible to understand why it KEEPS happening.
It goes back way back into AW s time and seems to be a decades long curse on our club.
Foolishness he should have been sold last summer
Just sell and get it over with, even if we only get 5 mil.
I still don’t get this transfer. He can be a good backup for Tierney or Tomiyasu or Partey and all 3 seem to be injured all the time. Better than Tavares, Cedric or Xhaka.
I would rather dispose off one of the injured players if a decent offer came in as what good is an injury prone player.
Remember, officially, RVP spent 8 seasons. At a push he played 2 seasons. Does this mean that anyone who bought a RVP shirt from Arsenal would get a 75% refund retrospectively..
IGL, About RvP and that shirt, its a fair comment. I speak as someone who has never, not once ever , bought or wanted a club shirt for myself.
I have bought, under pressure, for younger family members though.
This poor kid need to gather his marbles quickly and realize right back is his breadbasket.