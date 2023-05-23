Premier League newcomers target out-of-favour Arsenal star

Albert Sambi Lokonga could be given a new lifeline in the Premier League as he struggles to make a name for himself at Arsenal.

The midfielder struggled to play for the Gunners and moved on loan to Crystal Palace in the second half of this season.

As Patrick Vieira is no longer their manager, his chance of earning a permanent move to the London club remains slim, which means Arsenal must decide on his future in the summer.

Vincent Kompany worked with him at Anderlecht and is now set to be reunited with the Belgian.

Football Insider reveals Burnley could land him on loan with an option to make the move permanent at the start of next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga is not good enough for us and has to find a new home where he can play if he is serious about getting game time.

We already intend to sign a top midfielder in the summer, so there does not seem to be a way back for him.

If Burnley makes a good offer to take him on loan, we should allow him to leave and reduce our underperforming players so that Mikel Arteta can sign top players to his squad in the transfer window.

