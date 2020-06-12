Premier League opens talks with the government over getting an important part of the game back

This Premier League season will be finished behind closed doors, this is because of the government’s measure to ensure that the competition doesn’t aid the spread of the coronavirus.

Teams have already started refunding fans for the remaining games of the season that they have paid for, some have even begun planning to play the whole of next season behind closed doors.

However, they have been handed a boost in their bid to get fans back to their stadiums as soon as possible as a new report in the Mirror claims that the Premier League is already in talks with the government over the possibility of letting fans into the stands.

The government has begun relaxing its social distancing rules as the deadly virus looks to be losing its grip on the population

However, allowing fans to congregate to watch sports might be a long shot, but the Premier League and some other sporting events have started talks with the government to allow fans back into the stadiums even if not to full capacity.

The FA Cup final is one event that the Premier League hopes that a small number of fans would be allowed to watch in the stadium.

That could be good news for Arsenal fans in the event Mikel Arteta guides the team to the final.