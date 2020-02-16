Premier League or Europa League – which one should Mikel Arteta prioritise?

There will come a time when Mikel Arteta will have to prioritise either the Premier League or Europa League.

As things stand today Arsenal play the Europa League on a Thursday night and usually a Premier League game on a Sunday. In the past players tend to get rested in the Europa League so they are fresh for the next Premier League game.

However, the Europa League probably offers the easier route to Champions League football next season, even if fifth place is confirmed as a Champions League qualification spot.

The cost of not making the Champions League is immense and not just financially and surely that end goal must now be the priority for Mikel Arteta.

Of course, one would love it if the best team can be fielded for both competitions but with injuries and the FA Cup that is unlikely to be possible.

The decision as to which one to prioritise is probably not there yet but it will be very soon, certainly if Arsenal progress beyond Olympiakos in the next round.

Hoping to make the top-five mathematically is only tenable if it is realistic, the minute it becomes too much of a long shot then you have to hope that Arteta makes the Europa League his number one target.

Arsenal will not be relegated, so what difference would it make if Arsenal finished seventh or seventeenth?

If Arsenal fails to win today then as far as I am concerned Arteta has to start putting all his eggs in one basket and go all out for Europa League glory.

Yes, it is still advisable for Arteta to also target a Europa League spot in the event a Champions League spot is unattainable and so he should never field a team composed of fringe players, he has to mix it up but the very best players should be reserved for the Europa League.