Premier League outfit could spoil Arsenal’s plans for Ajax man

Manchester United has made Noussair Mazraoui a transfer target, a move that makes them one more competitor for Arsenal to consider in their bid to sign the Ajax right-back.

Eurosport reported last month that Arsenal is keen to add the 24-year-old to their squad.

At the time, the report added that the Gunners faced competition from Leeds United for his signature.

Todofichajes is reporting now that Manchester United has joined the race for his signature.

The report says they haven’t been entirely convinced by the performance of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and want the Moroccan to rival the former Crystal Palace star for a place in the team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been in fantastic form since he moved to Arsenal in the summer and deserves to be the first choice at the Emirates.

However, he needs competition from another top player to ensure he stays at the top of his game.

The likes of Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers have failed to provide that competition in this campaign.

Nuno Tavares has shown the need to have a quality backup in your squad and Noussair Mazraoui could make such an impact in Arsenal’s right-wing.

Transfermarkt currently values him at €18.00m..