Premier League outfit not worried about Arsenal’s interest in their player

Arsenal’s intention of signing Ryan Bertrand from Southampton isn’t giving the Saints sleepless nights because they are confident that he will stay put.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the former Chelsea man after allowing Sead Kolasinac to leave the club.

Kieran Tierney is now the only recognisable left-back at the Emirates, and they have been linked with a move for Bertrand to act as cover for him.

Bertrand will be out of a contract at the end of this season and has been in talks with his club over a new deal.

Arsenal had been looking to take advantage of his contract situation to bring him back to London, but The Athletic says that Southampton isn’t worried about losing him, and they are confident that he will sign a new deal with them.

Tierney has done well since he moved to Arsenal, and his performances have seen Mikel Arteta rely on his wing work for their attacking endeavours.

Bertrand would have to sit on the bench for the former Celtic man to play, and that will be a tough decision for him to make at this stage of his career.