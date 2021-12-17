Premier League outfit prepared to break the bank for Arsenal target

Arsenal is in the running for Fiorentina hitman, Dusan Vlahovic, but another Premier League club could brush them aside with an impressive offer.

The Serbian is thriving on the field and has been one of the best scorers in Europe in 2021.

Arsenal needs a new striker after exiling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the team.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are likely to leave the Emirates in the summer and their departure will leave a huge void in the team.

Vlahovic has shown he is more than capable of bringing goals to the Emirates, but Newcastle United wants to sign him as well.

Their mega-rich owners are prepared to splash the cash in the January transfer window and Rai Sport via Football Italia says they will offer as much as €100m for the striker.

However, in a boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing him, the 21-year-old is certainly not interested in moving to a club fighting relegation.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic can turn Arsenal into a more competitive team almost immediately but we certainly won’t pay €100m for his signature.

Especially because his current Fiorentina deal expires at the end of next season.

If he wants to join a Champions League club, then Mikel Arteta’s team needs to work hard to secure that top-four spot.

However, he isn’t the only striker we can sign and turning our attention to other targets might be a good idea.