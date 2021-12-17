Premier League outfit prepared to break the bank for Arsenal target

Arsenal is in the running for Fiorentina hitman, Dusan Vlahovic, but another Premier League club could brush them aside with an impressive offer.
The Serbian is thriving on the field and has been one of the best scorers in Europe in 2021.
Arsenal needs a new striker after exiling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the team.
Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are likely to leave the Emirates in the summer and their departure will leave a huge void in the team.
Vlahovic has shown he is more than capable of bringing goals to the Emirates, but Newcastle United wants to sign him as well.
Their mega-rich owners are prepared to splash the cash in the January transfer window and Rai Sport via Football Italia says they will offer as much as €100m for the striker.
However, in a boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing him, the 21-year-old is certainly not interested in moving to a club fighting relegation.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Vlahovic can turn Arsenal into a more competitive team almost immediately but we certainly won’t pay €100m for his signature.
Especially because his current Fiorentina deal expires at the end of next season.
If he wants to join a Champions League club, then Mikel Arteta’s team needs to work hard to secure that top-four spot.
However, he isn’t the only striker we can sign and turning our attention to other targets might be a good idea.
The more talk there is around this guy the less likely we’ll be the team to sign him.
predictions out yet?
Yet another reason that getting into that top 4 is so important. Ambition matters, especially to quality players; to attract them clubs have to show that they hold similar ambitions.
CL football is absolutely a selling point to potential transfers, so it is vital we are at least fighting for a spot this year.
Exactly…. and its remarkable a few years ago everyone was saying Wenger was wrong to target top 4..! He knew we could not compete financially so did his best to at least get top 4.
This season could be a good chance to do that …however Spurs might have 3 or 4 games in hand after tomorrow… and Man Utd will be competitive. Lets see if W Ham have doen their bit or will come back
Any other surprises for top 4? Villa ?
I think the lad would be good in the Premier League, although I am not absolutely sure.
I suspect he will need others to create opportunities for him, and against the lesser lights in the league, I would think hope we could create those chances.
Again, I am not convinced we can guarantee to create good chances against Liverpool, Chelsea or Man City. I believe we need to strengthen our midfield to give us a chance against those teams.
Playing ESR as a starter would help too.
However, a top class goal scorer would be a good start.
a top class goal scorer….
that means big name and big tag??