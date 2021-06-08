Premier League outfit sets asking price for Arsenal target

Arsenal is preparing to make a move for Ruben Neves and they have now been told the minimum fee he will cost them.

The Gunners are in the market for midfield reinforcements and have just seen Aston Villa beat them to the signature of Emi Buendia.

They also risk losing Granit Xhaka, who is the subject of repeated interest from AS Roma.

The Italian side might have their way in getting his signature if they can meet Arsenal’s asking price for the midfielder.

Arsenal has now identified Neves as a player who could join them before the start of next season.

The 24-year-old has been at Wolves for the last few seasons and has been a key part of their impressive stint in the Premier League.

They have fired Nuno Espirito Santo and that decision could see them lose some of their current players.

The Telegraph says Wolves are bracing themselves for offers for their players while they search for a new manager.

The report further states that Arsenal wants Neves and Wolves have set an asking price of £40 million for the Portuguese signature.

That fee is quite big for him considering the financial times we’re in, but Arsenal will try to negotiate it down and the earlier they get it sorted, the better.