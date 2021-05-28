Premier League outfit wants to sign 21-year-old Arsenal man

Brighton is interested in a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and he could join them.

The Englishman will face more competition for a place in the first team now that Mikel Arteta has promoted Folarin Balogun to the senior squad.

This will be an important summer for Nketiah and Arsenal’s reluctance to start contract talks with him seems to suggest that they are preparing to allow him to leave.

Several mid to lower table Premier League teams will benefit from having him in their squads and the Englishman has now caught the attention of Graham Potter’s side.

The latest Brighton news via Sun Sports says the Seagulls are looking to become a top-ten side after spending much of the last season outside that group.

Brighton plays some of the more entertaining football in the Premier League, but they struggle to score goals.

They believe that Nketiah, who is a record-breaking goal-scorer in the England Under21 team, can help them with that.

This transfer could also see both clubs exchange players because Arsenal is also very interested in a move for Yves Bissouma.

The Malian has been seen as the best midfield partner to Thomas Partey and he would be a fine addition to the Arsenal squad.