Premier League outift accepts defeat in keeping Arsenal target

West Ham is reportedly planning for life without Declan Rice as Arsenal looks to add the midfielder to their squad.

The Englishman is one of the best men for the job in his position in the country and most top clubs want him.

Rice wants to play in the Champions League and has turned down offers from the Hammers to extend his deal with them.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals the Hammers now know he is leaving and they are already planning their future without Rice in the picture.

Arsenal has now been given the needed boost and the midfielder seems prepared for the move.

Although Manchester City and Liverpool want a new man in midfield, Rice would prefer to stay in London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League in the last few seasons and we expect him to do an amazing job if he moves to the Emirates.

However, we must work hard to seal the deal and never feel too confident in what we can achieve.

If we win the league, it will be much easier for him to choose to move to the Emirates. Who wouldn’t?