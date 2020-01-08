Next summer a handful of experienced Premier League will be available for Arsenal to make offers to.

Arsenal has traditionally had one of the smallest budgets in the Premier League since transfer fees became so high.

The Gunners spent over £130 million last summer and I doubt if they will throw that much money around again unless they sell off one or two important players.

However, managers like Jurgen Klopp have shown that you can get some really good free agents in the transfer market and I expect Mikel Arteta to want to show some of that trait next summer.

Here are some players who have proved themselves in the Premier League over the years and who are set be out of contract next summer.

Adam Lallana, Liverpool

Lallana has struggled with injuries for much of the time he has spent on Merseyside, but the English man is proving what a player he is this season.

He has been an ever-present when the regulars have been rested or unfit and he remains one of the best players with both feet in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to keep him on but I think we can convince him to move to the Emirates for more playing time.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen is certainly on his way out of Tottenham but he would remain one of the best midfielders to have played for a London side.

While Tottenham is our fierce rival, I don’t think players are that loyal anymore and he may be tempted to move to a bigger side like Arsenal just like Sol Campbell did.

Eriksen would add valuable creativity to our midfield and he might just bring out the best in our attackers.

Jan Vertoghen

Another Tottenham player who has refused to renew his terms with the Lilywhites.

Vertoghen is one of Tottenham’s best and remains a quality defender.

A good player usually makes others around him better and the Belgian might just be who our defence needs.

Olivier Giroud

Giroud remains popular with some at the Emirates despite being forced to join Chelsea in January 2018.

He has struggled for minutes at Stamford Bridge but he won the World Cup with France.

None of our strikers can hold the ball up top like Giroud and he would give us a different dimension.

Willian

Barcelona has spent the past three summers trying to lure Willian to the Camp Nou, but Chelsea has rejected their advances so far.

The Brazilian is out of contract in the summer and he remains Chelsea’s most important attacking senior player.

Chelsea is struggling to agree on a new deal with him because of the length of the contract being offered, I believe that their loss can be our gain and we should lure him with a three years deal. He is old but still quality, just ask Spurs.