Premier League presents data to worried players to assure them of their safety

The Premier League is desperate to get the league underway but fears by players present a brand new challenge to the competition’s organisers.

The Premier League has been suspended since the start of March as the coronavirus pandemic began to eat into the UK league by infecting Mikel Arteta.

The organisers are worried about losing the money that they would make from TV rights agreements when the campaign is completed and they are desperate to see players return to the field next month.

However, the players are worried that the coronavirus could infect them if they start playing again.

Players like Danny Rose and Glen Murray have slammed the authorities for wanting to get football restarted when people are dying outside the sports world.

However, the Premier League is doing all it can to assure the players that they have nothing to worry about and a new report claims that they intend to show the players that the close contact period in training is less than the time needed for them to contact the virus, reports the Independent.

Using data provided by StatSports, the Independent highlighted that fact that the time for close contact in training is just 3.3 seconds, which is too small for the virus to be transmitted from one person to the other.

