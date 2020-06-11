Premier League reports just one new case from the latest round of coronavirus testing

In a major boost to Project Restart, the Premier League has reported that after its latest round of testing which involved 1,213 players and staff at various Premier League sides, only one new coronavirus case was been recorded.

The latest positive case has taken the number of cases to just 14 after 7,487 tests were taken.

This comes as the Premier League prepares to return in six days time with Arsenal and Manchester City squaring off against each other in the Premier League.

Some of the players had been hesitant to return to training at the onset with most of them fearing that they might get infected and they would, in turn, infect their family members.

However, after the low percentage of the positive cases among players and staff, players like N’Golo Kante have been confident enough to return to contact training despite initially having fears.

After the latest round of testing, the Premier League released a statement which reads, per the Standard:

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 8 June and Tuesday 9 June, 1,213 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19,” the League said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Of these, one has tested positive. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”