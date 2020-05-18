Premier League restart could be pushed back despite the decision to restart training

Richard Masters has admitted that the Premier League start date might be shifted again from June 12 as teams protest that they need more time to be fit enough for the games.

The Premier League achieved a small victory today as teams voted for the first phase of Project Restart, which involves non-contact training in small groups starting from tomorrow.

If all goes to plan, then full training should start next week in phase two of Project Restart. Then Premier League action can be resumed by 12th of June. However, Masters has now admitted that that date might be moved.

He claimed that they want to avoid changing the dates repeatedly, so, for now, they will stick with the date and hold conversations with Premier League teams over how long it would take them to be match fit and ready for action. He disclosed that more talks would be held as they get closer to a full return to action.

‘We have been focused on this staging post, it’s not a firm commitment, for June 12,’ he said as quoted by the Mail.

‘So we haven’t changed the start date, we have to be flexible about it. What we don’t want to do is continually move that start date. So we haven’t changed it, we need to be flexible and acknowledge we are in a step by step process.’

‘Next week we are going to be discussing full contact training protocols for that,’ he continued.

‘Once you know when you can start full contact training and we have had a proper discussion with clubs about how much is required to create the fitness levels before they can start playing we are then in a position to be able to confirm when the season start is.’