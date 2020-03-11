Premier League reveals plans for weekend games after cancelling Man City v Arsenal

Business as usual for the Premier League this weekend following Man City v Arsenal postponement.

The Premier League has no plans to cancel any other games this weekend after they had to postpone the match between Manchester City and Arsenal.

The game was cancelled earlier this morning after Olympiacos owner reported that he had caught tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Greek businessman was in attendance when Arsenal was knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiacos and also attended the game between Nottingham Forest and Millwall this past weekend.

He has placed himself in isolation, but the news of his infection was the major reason why the Premier League moved the game between Pep Guardiola’s side and that of Mikel Arteta’s to another date.

Standard Sports is claiming that unlike other leagues that have cancelled or played games behind closed doors, the Premier League isn’t planning to postpone any other games this weekend.

They also have no plans to play any match behind closed doors at the time of writing this.

This might change as the outbreak continues to spread, but the Premier League will hope that it does not reach the point where there are wholesale postponements.

Mikel Arteta’s side will continue their push for a top-five finish this season at the weekend when they face off against Brighton.