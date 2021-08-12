Premier League rival accepts another club’s bid for Arsenal target

Arsenal has been beaten by AS Roma to the signature of Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham after the Italians had an offer for his signature accepted by the European champions.
Chelsea has placed the former Aston Villa loanee on the market after he fell down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel has never been a fan of his and is happy to sanction a move away.
The boyhood Gunner has attracted the attention of Arsenal with Mikel Arteta reportedly keen on the 23-year-old.
Arsenal has an abundance of strikers on their books right now and they might have to offload the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah to sign a new one.
As they delay in making an offer for Abraham, they may have missed the chance to sign him.
Goal claims that the Blues have accepted an offer worth €40m with a buy-back clause for his signature from Roma.
The Italians are desperate for new players and Jose Mourinho is confident that he can turn Abraham into one of the best strikers in Italy.
He has thrived on previous loan spells at Bristol City and Aston Villa and he was also one of Frank Lampard’s trusted men at Chelsea.
He will hope to score many goals in Serie A in the upcoming campaign and prove he has what it takes to prevail at the top level.
Enough with this “beaten to” malarki, unless we actually table an offer then this is straight up false, it’s preying on the frustration of your users. And besides, Tammy himself hasn’t even accepted the offer yet.
Hope you are taking due note of DTMs pertinent and true post, Ads Pat and Martin!
There is far too much cheating and dishonesty and lack of ethics in the top level game, without your otherwise fine site adding to it.
You must please understand that I am not alone in valuing ethics in life and in football – those who write about the game included – above being part of such dishonesty, even if only in effect, by condoning it.
It you are prescient you will take note of the huge morality change for the better, esp in younger people throughout the free world and many of those, a great number in fact, are fans of clubs , including a great number who on your JA site. Not ONLY Gooners either.
In life there are always some who lead and stand for what is right and moral andthere also those who are onkly dragged by the majority into catching up in morality rather late in the day!
If the cap fits, gents!
Stop behaving like FIFA, UEFA and all who put profit above morals and become as ethical as you and your site- which does a great job overall, and I DO NOT OVERLOOK THAT – can possibly be!
Set an example for morality gents, not for greed!
There’s something going on behind the scenes re prioritising homegrown players, but I don’t understand how nobody has gone in for Édouard at Celtic…
My understanding is that Brexit is in some part responsible as visas and other documentation are now required, making it easier to buy home gown. This ramps up the price as well I think.
That’s simple because Edouard plays in an inferior league Although times have moved on Scottish football is still relatively vastly inferior When Arsenal signed Charlie Nicholas in 1983 he had just scored 52 goals in one season it took Charlie four years to reach 50 for Arsenal and he had a lot more goifor him than Edouard
His club may have accepted Roma’s offer but Tammy hasn’t so it’s not done until we decide against him.
Exactly, they have had a bid accepted, they haven’t bought his signature. Pretty basic really, we had two decades of Professeur Wenger explaining the three things that make up a successful transfer. Right now Roma and Chelsea have but two.