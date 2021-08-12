Premier League rival accepts another club’s bid for Arsenal target

Arsenal has been beaten by AS Roma to the signature of Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham after the Italians had an offer for his signature accepted by the European champions.

Chelsea has placed the former Aston Villa loanee on the market after he fell down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel has never been a fan of his and is happy to sanction a move away.

The boyhood Gunner has attracted the attention of Arsenal with Mikel Arteta reportedly keen on the 23-year-old.

Arsenal has an abundance of strikers on their books right now and they might have to offload the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah to sign a new one.

As they delay in making an offer for Abraham, they may have missed the chance to sign him.

Goal claims that the Blues have accepted an offer worth €40m with a buy-back clause for his signature from Roma.

The Italians are desperate for new players and Jose Mourinho is confident that he can turn Abraham into one of the best strikers in Italy.

He has thrived on previous loan spells at Bristol City and Aston Villa and he was also one of Frank Lampard’s trusted men at Chelsea.

He will hope to score many goals in Serie A in the upcoming campaign and prove he has what it takes to prevail at the top level.