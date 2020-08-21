Premier League rival attempt to hijack Arsenal move for Brazilian

Manchester United has made a late attempt to hijack Arsenal’s move for Brazilian defender, Gabriel.

The 22-year-old is one of the most sought-after defenders around Europe at the moment and he looks to be heading to the Premier League.

Everton, Chelsea and Napoli have all been linked as rivals to Arsenal for his signature, as reported by the Sun.

However, the latest reports have claimed that Arsenal has won the race for his signature after having a bid accepted by Lille (HITC).

The Gunners are prepared to offer him a five-year deal to join them this summer and he looks set to have his medical soon.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio is claiming that Manchester United has made a late offer for the defender and that has caused him to ask for more time to decide his future.

Di Marzio claims that United is now in pole position to sign him because the Red Devils have more money to give him higher wages than that of his other suitors.

Arsenal has had to ask their players to take pay cuts to their contracts and that might be a sign that they have a price ceiling in terms of the wages that they are willing to offer to their incoming players.