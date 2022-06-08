Premier League rival drops interest in Arsenal’s target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Yves Bissouma this summer as one of his main suitors has dropped their interest in his signature.

The Malian has been on the radar of the Gunners, and he recently flirted with the idea of moving to the Emirates.

That was seen as a come-and-get-me plea, and The Athletic’s Gregg Evans reports that Villa is also no longer competition for the Gunners.

This will provide a major boost to Mikel Arteta’s side, who need more bodies in midfield.

In the last few campaigns, Bissouma has emerged as one of the finest midfielders in England and he is almost certain to leave Brighton soon.

They might be forced to cash in on him this summer if he doesn’t sign a contract extension because his current deal expires in 2023.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has worked so hard to get his team close to a return to the Champions League and he will not want to undo that with the wrong signings.

The Arsenal gaffer has already listed the individuals he wants to add to his team and he will only approve an approach for Bissouma if the midfielder is on it.

