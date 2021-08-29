Premier League rival makes £15m bid for Arsenal target

Arsenal could miss out on the signing of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in this transfer window if they don’t make a move now.

The Frenchman has been their long-term target and he remains one of the players who they can sign to replace the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners have been eyeing a move for him for some time now and looked to be close to signing him last summer before giving Aubameyang a new contract.

He has just one season left on his current deal and would be available for a cut-price deal.

The Daily Mail says he wants to come to the Premier League and his most serious suitor at the moment is Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are refreshing their squad and they want him to lead their attack under Patrick Vieira.

The report says they are so keen on him that they have tabled a bid worth £15million to Celtic.

The former Scottish champions want more money because they owe PSG 40% of any fee they make from selling him.

If they cannot sell him now, he may leave them for free at the end of this season and they want to avoid that.

This means they will likely agree with Palace unless Arsenal tables a better offer soon.